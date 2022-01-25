LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police sergeant on patrol near Echo Park last week helped save the life of a toddler who had stopped breathing.
At around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the sergeant was driving down Bellevue Avenue, near Echo Park Avenue, when he was flagged down by a man holding a lifeless toddler in his arms.
“Officer, please, please! I don’t know what’s wrong!” the officer’s dramatic bodycam video shows the man pleading.
“She was in the car with me, she was in the car with me, I don’t know what happened,” the man tells the sergeant.
The sergeant jumped into action, calmly taking the girl in his arms and clearing her airway while concurrently calling for an ambulance. Moments later the girl was breathing again.
She was taken to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for treatment. At last report she was stable.