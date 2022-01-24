POMONA (CBSLA) — Around 10 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of marijuana products and a firearm, were seized Monday from an illegal dispensary in Pomona, police said.
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the Pomona Police Department served a search warrant at a dispensary located at 600 S. Garey Ave. Officers said the dispensary was operating without a permit.READ MORE: LAUSD To Require Surgical-Grade Masks For Students Beginning Monday
During the investigation, the team recovered over 10 pounds of marijuana, over 34 pounds of marijuana products, and a firearm.READ MORE: 65% Of Skilled Nursing Facility Staff Boosted Against COVID-19
The building was red-tagged and deemed uninhabitable by city officials following the investigation, Lucifora said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.MORE NEWS: Culver City Students Return To School After Shutdown
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)