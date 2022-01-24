SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A man was shot while riding his bicycle in Santa Clarita Monday evening.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported the shooting at about 6:55 p.m. at the corner of Whites Canyon Road and Delight Street. It is unknown if the incident was gang-related, however, LASD said that the man was shot from a passing vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle and his condition is unknown at this time. There is currently no description of the victim and authorities have not reported his age.
LASD said there are no suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.