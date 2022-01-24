CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police are seeking any information on two suspects who carjacked and tased a man near Fox Hills Park in Culver City.
The incident took place near 6305 Green Valley Circle, near Fox Hills Park. According to the Culver City Police Department, the victim said that as he walked back to his vehicle he noticed the engine was on and two suspects were inside. The man confronted the two suspects — one man and one woman — as they began to drive away. As he grabbed onto the passenger side window the female suspect used a taser on the victim which caused him to lose his grip and fall from the car. The two then fled the scene on Green Valley Circle toward Centinela Avenue.
The victim's car is a white 1994 Honda Accord with the California license plate 3FJX712. The suspects have been described as man wearing all black and a woman wearing a blue plaid shirt with dark hair and a heavy build.
CCPD asked that if anyone has information on this incident to contact Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at (310) 253-6316 or the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.