LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department discovered no credible threats around Galen Center at USC and reopened the area to the public.

According to LAPD, the threat was phoned in at around 10 p.m. after the USC Men’s Basketball game ended. The caller claimed there was a truck filled with explosives outside of the venue.

Officers investigated the threat and deemed that there were no credible threats in the area.

“LAPD has confirmed there are no credible threats at this time and the area is now clear for public access,” USC Department of Public Safety tweeted.

The LAPD could not confirm the arena was evacuated, however, there have been multiple reports that attendees were evacuated from the area.

