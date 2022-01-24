LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died Sunday at age 73, his team confirmed.
“It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger everyday,” the Mugler fashion house wrote on Twitter.
— MUGLER (@Mugler) January 24, 2022
Celebrities and models took to social media to shares tributes to the late designer.
On her website, Beyoncé wrote “Rest In Peace Thierry Mugler,” alongside a collage of her in different Mugler outfits she’s worn throughout her career.
Kim Kardashian shared an emotional tribute to Muglar saying, “My heart breaks. There’s no one like you!”
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross also penned tributes to the fashion icon as well as models he worked with throughout his career.
I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D
— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022