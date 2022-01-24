NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Police in Newport Beach are investigating a jewelry store robbery after four suspects, armed with hammers, stormed the store.
According to the Newport Beach Police Department, four suspects entered JB Diamonds off San Miguel Drive in Newport Beach, dressed in hoodies while also wearing masks and gloves. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The suspects used hammers to break open display cases before fleeing with multiple jewelry cases in tow.
Police are unsure how much was stolen and the total amount of losses the business incurred.
No one was injured during the robbery.