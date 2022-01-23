LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking public help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Bonner, who has the mental capacity of an 11-year old, is considered at risk and authorities are urgently seeking any information on locating the juvenile.
He is 5-foot, 10-inches, and weights approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue “Dodgers” jacket, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s missing persons unit at (323) 890-5500 or 9-1-1.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)