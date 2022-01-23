LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – A person was killed after two vehicles crashed in Koreatown on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics responded at 8:59 a.m. to the 259th block of north New Hampshire avenue near Beverly boulevard where a person was ejected from a vehicle.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.
