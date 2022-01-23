IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A crash involving several vehicles on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale has resulted in a multi-lane closure on Sunday evening.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 5:00 p.m., and due to the high amount of debris spread across the roadway, including gas and oil spillage, prompting the closure of five lanes – including the carpool lane.
Authorities expected the lanes to reopen at around 7:30 p.m., though that remains to be seen depending on the completion of cleanup.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
