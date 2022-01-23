ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A gas station fire prompted an emergency response from Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on Sunday.
Aerial footage of the scene from CBS LA’s Sky9 Chopper showed a severely damaged car sat next to a gas pump that appeared to have been knocked over at the Arco gas station on Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road.
Crews were able to knockdown the fire without damage extending to other parts of the businesses, and no injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause of the incident was underway as of 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.