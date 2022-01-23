CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Firefighters on the scene a RV fire in Chatsworth today found the body of an unidentified person inside of the vehicle.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to North Lurline Avenue at 11:45 on Saturday evening, where they extinguished the fire, upon entering they discovered the body.
As of now, there have been no reports made on the gender, age or identity of the individual.
Authorities are investigating both the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.
