LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Black Restaurant Week was expected to kick off Sunday in Long Beach highlighting some of the best culinary experiences in the area.
Chef Quianna Bradley, one of the participants, said that this year marked a first for Black Restaurant Week in Long Beach, which was expected to feature a dozen chefs.READ MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Willowbrook
“We’re going to be cooking and having different specials. On Tuesday, we’re going to do a pop-up at Trademark Brewery in Long Beach and you’ll be able to buy from everybody who will be there,” explained Bradley, who planned to make sweet and savory creme brulees.READ MORE: LA County Animal Services Launches Campaign To Find Big Dogs Forever Homes
Many of the restaurants participating planned to offer outdoor dining.MORE NEWS: 3 Dead, 2 Injured When Gunfire Erupts At House Party In Inglewood
For a list of participating restaurants, click here.