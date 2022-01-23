PALMDALE (CBSLA/CSN) – Authorities asking for the public’s help in finding a Palmdale resident who went missing in South Los Angeles.
Deonte LaShaun Kemp was last seen on Oct. 31 on 54th street in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The 29-year-old Black man is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Kemp was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans. Authorities say he has a goatee and a tattoo of a lion on his chest.
The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Kemp's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
