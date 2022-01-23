INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Five people were shot, three of whom died, when gunfire erupted during a house party in Inglewood.
The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Park Avenue near Hargrave Street.
It was then that authorities responded to a call of shots being fired.
When they arrived, they located three victims who died. Two others were taken to a local hospital. Their current conditions were not yet known.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.