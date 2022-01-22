LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in the Towne Center shopping center in Long Beach on Saturday.
The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Carson Boulevard.
According to an incident report from Long Beach Police Department, a 28-year-old man was wounded via an unknown amount of gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. His identity was not disclosed.
At the time of the report, authorities had no information on a suspect involved in the shooting, however they did claim to book several pieces of evidence from the scene, including shell casings.
