Grant's 2 Goals Lead Anaheim Ducks' 5-1 Rout Of Tampa BayDerek Grant had two goals and John Gibson made 32 saves as Anaheim Ducks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

LeBron James Scores 29, Plays Center As Lakers Rally Past Magic, 116-105LeBron James scored 29 points and played exclusively at center in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and beat the Orlando Magic 116-105 on Friday night.

Jackson Completes Clippers' Rally Past 76ers For 102-101 WinThe Clippers rallied from a 24-point second-half deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-101 on Friday night, thanks to 19 points from Reggie Jackson - including two last-minute free throws to clinch the victory.