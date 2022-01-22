GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Cuff said.
The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.