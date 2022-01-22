LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 15-year-old boy was wounded on Saturday night when he was hit multiple times during a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on West Slauson Avenue.
The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. outside of an undisclosed business.
A report from the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that the boy was standing in the parking lot, when a vehicle pulled up alongside him. Three men got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but was in stable condition at the time of the latest report.
No suspect information was readily available.
