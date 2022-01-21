SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man and a minor suspected to be involved in a shooting that occurred in San Gabriel on Thursday afternoon.
The 18-year-old was identified as Allan Gerard Lohman, while the name of the minor, a male, was withheld due to his age.
According to a report from the San Gabriel Police Department, the victim, also a minor, involved in the shooting was hospitalized but in stable condition following the incident.
City News Service reported that multiple agencies were involved in the arrest, and that the minor will face gun charges as he was in possession of the loaded firearm.
