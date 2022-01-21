SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Caltrans says a stretch of State Route 18 that was washed out during heavy rainstorms during the holidays will reopen Friday night.
Caltrans had embarked on a $4.2 million emergency project to repair the mountain highway, which had been washed out after a series of storms dumped several inches of rain and snow on Southern California during the holidays.
The southbound lanes of State Route 18 between 40th Street and SR-138 near Crestline have been shut down since Christmas Eve, but will reopen Friday at about 10 p.m.
The newly repaired road has been repaved and restriped, but excavation, guardrail replacement, inlet modifications, and plant establishment work is still needed in the area. Caltrans says crews will continue their work in the area on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During those work hours, lane closures may be required, and Caltrans will not work on the road on weekends.