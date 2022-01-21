LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A dust advisory went into effect Friday throughout the South Coast Air Quality Management District as strong Santa Ana winds returned to the Southland.
The advisory will be in effect from Friday through 12 p.m. Sunday for those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and all of Orange County.
WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: high winds may result in blowing dust in the entire South Coast AQMD leading to potentially Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher air quality levels: https://t.co/Y158Op74tv pic.twitter.com/GMj5a7euR2
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) January 21, 2022
According to the SCAQMD, high winds may result in blowing dust leading to potential air quality levels of "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
Residents are advised to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and to avoid vigorous physical activity.
Meanwhile Friday, a high wind warning was in effect from 3 p.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Los Angeles County Mountains. The warnings will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wind advisories were also in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles coastal region, including downtown, and the San Gabriel Valley.