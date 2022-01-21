LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new immersive museum experience celebrating the life and legacy of rap legend Tupac Shakur opens Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at The Canvas at L.A. Live, located at Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The 20,000-square-foot traveling exhibit, which will be open for a limited-run in L.A., is described by creators as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience.”

It is a “fully immersive, thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist,” organizers said in a news release.

Exhibit event producer Arron Saxe spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about the significance of the museum.

“One of the things about Tupac that we highlight in the show is his prophetic nature, looking out the window and reporting the news, so to speak, which is really what hip hop is,” Saxe said Friday. “And if you take those lyrics and that poetry that he wrote from age 10 years old, until the day he dies at 25, you really see that he knew what he was talking about. And I think that when people walk through this exhibit, and see all the writings, and see what he was talking about, in the context of now, there’s a lot of lightbulbs that are going to be switched on.”

Tickets start at $29.50 for adults, and $19.50 for children.