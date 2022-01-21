LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man who used to work as an audio and visual technician for the Huntington Beach Union High School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Randal Stevens, 53, of Long Beach, was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material. His arrest comes after Long Beach police say they were tipped off in July of last year by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that there may be someone in the city in possession of child sexual abuse material.
Police say Stevens, who previously worked as a contracted audio and visual technician with the Huntington Beach Union High School District, may have more victims. Anyone with information about Stevens can contact Long Beach police’s Computer Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7223.