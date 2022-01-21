LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fellow comedians took to Twitter Friday to remember their friend and colleague, Louie Anderson.

Anderson, whose most recent work included his Emmy-winning performance in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday at 68 after a battle with cancer.

On Thursday evening, comedian Pauly Shore tweeted that he and Anderson’s sisters and friends were at the hospital saying their goodbyes.

Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) January 20, 2022

On Friday morning, fellow comedians shared their tributes to Anderson following the news of his passing.

I always loved how effortless @LouieAnderson made stand up look. He could get an applause break with a slight change of expression or a sideway glance. A true master. Thank you for all the laughs and for being so nice. You were one of the greats! Rest In Peace. — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 21, 2022

A brilliant stand up and wonderful craftsman of silliness. Louie Anderson came to see me perform at the Tropicana in Vegas and I was thrilled and honored. He could not have been kinder and more generous.#TheLyonsAreLeavingTheCircus https://t.co/fO4Yc5RiH9 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 21, 2022

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

I feel so lucky that I knew you Louie Anderson. So funny. So gentle. You were always encouraging. A midwestern big brother from another big midwestern family in this crazy business. You conquered stand up, writing (Dear Dad) & most recently we fell in love w/ ur acting in Baskets pic.twitter.com/1GrXFCavUx — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 21, 2022

What a sad day, we've lost both Meat Loaf and Louie Anderson so close together. Two amazing legendary men, may they rest in peace. https://t.co/5qiiGqQ69z — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson a true comedy craftsman. A funny, authentic, sweet man. Here are talks from June 2016 and April 2018. https://t.co/lKHMGPbOGu pic.twitter.com/s8RCXSfuga — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 21, 2022

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven ❤️https://t.co/c9tEjNOOwg — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 21, 2022