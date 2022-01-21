CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Louie Anderson

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fellow comedians took to Twitter Friday to remember their friend and colleague, Louie Anderson.

Anderson, whose most recent work included his Emmy-winning performance in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday at 68 after a battle with cancer.

On Thursday evening, comedian Pauly Shore tweeted that he and Anderson’s sisters and friends were at the hospital saying their goodbyes.

On Friday morning, fellow comedians shared their tributes to Anderson following the news of his passing.