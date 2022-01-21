LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 44th annual Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Run will be held virtually next month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The event, originally set for Feb. 19-20, is billed as one of the nation's oldest and largest run/walk/cycling and Lunar New Year events.
“During this time of uncertainty, the LACFRC remains committed to its mission of promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles and made this difficult decision for the safety of our thousands of supportive participants, spectators, volunteers, vendors and local community and our healthcare workers,” members of the L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run Committee said in a statement.
The in-person typically consists of a 5/10K run/walk, a dog walk and a 20- or 40-mile bike ride.
In place of the standard event, people can participate from now through Feb. 27 by downloading the RaceJoy app on a mobile device.
The app will track participants’ events and record their results.
Participants can also enter their information manually on the event's website here.
