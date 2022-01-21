LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while standing outside a recreation center late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred outside Trinity Recreation Center in the 2400 block of Trinity Street at about 10:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68 After Battle With Cancer
Police said the victim was standing with a friend when two cars drove into the parking lot from opposite directions, and suspects in both cars opened fire.
The teen was struck and wounded. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not released.READ MORE: Meat Loaf, Entertainer Known For 'I'd Do Anything For Love,' Countless Other Hits, Dies At 74
It’s unclear if he was targeted in the attack, or whether he was struck by a stray bullet.
Both cars fled in opposite directions. There was no word of any other injuries.MORE NEWS: State Route 18 To Reopen Tonight After Being Washed Out On Christmas Eve
It’s unclear if investigators have any surveillance video of the shooting. Police did not confirm if the killing was gang-related.