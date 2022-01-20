SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman struck and killed a man and also injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after running them down with a car in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center late Wednesday night before leading authorities on a pursuit.
READ MORE: Orange County Deputies Open Fire Inside Foothill Ranch Walmart, Suspect Wounded
The driver and the man who was killed had been involved in a domestic dispute.
The fatal collision occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were patrolling the area when they witnessed a domestic dispute of some kind between a man in his mid-50s and a woman in her early 30s in the parking lot of a shopping center.READ MORE: Jokic Has 49, Triple-Double As Nuggets Edge Clippers In OT
The deputies detained the man. However, the woman jumped into a car, did a U-turn and drove directly at the deputies and the man who had been detained. She slammed into a patrol car, hit a deputy and then struck the male suspect as well, the sheriff’s department said.
She then sped away from the scene, prompting a chase.
The man who was struck died at the scene, LASD reports. His name was not released. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, during the pursuit, the woman’s car broke down and she was forced to pull over. She was arrested. Her name was also not released.MORE NEWS: Lakers Blow Halftime Lead In Loss To Pacers
Her relationship to the man who was killed was not immediately confirmed.