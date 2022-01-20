SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman struck and killed a man and also injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after running them down with a car in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center late Wednesday night before leading authorities on a pursuit.

The driver and the man who was killed had been involved in a domestic dispute.

The fatal collision occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were patrolling the area when they witnessed a domestic dispute of some kind between a man in his mid-50s and a woman in her early 30s in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The deputies detained the man. However, the woman jumped into a car, did a U-turn and drove directly at the deputies and the man who had been detained. She slammed into a patrol car, hit a deputy and then struck the male suspect as well, the sheriff’s department said.

She then sped away from the scene, prompting a chase.

The man who was struck died at the scene, LASD reports. His name was not released. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, during the pursuit, the woman’s car broke down and she was forced to pull over. She was arrested. Her name was also not released.

Her relationship to the man who was killed was not immediately confirmed.