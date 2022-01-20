HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Hundreds gathered in front of Croft House to mourn the death of Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA student who was stabbed to death while working at the furniture store in Hancock Park.

“We are completely devastated and can’t even fathom what the family is going through right now,” said Croft House co-owner Alex Segal.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith walked into the furniture store while Kupfer was working alone and stabbed her before fleeing the scene. Police said she texted a friend that she had a “bad vibe” about someone who had entered the store, and was found fatally stabbed 15 minutes later by a customer.

“The loss that we have witnessed here, it’s too much,” said Irena Medavoy, a family friend, who’s son went to high school with Kupfer.

“We all loved her.”

According to records, Smith was arrested out of state multiple times in the past. He was out on a $50,000 bond for a 2019 case in South Carolina for allegedly discharging a firearm into a car. Police are unsure of the motive behind the fatal attack.

“It was a completely senseless act of violence,” said family friend John Beaver.

Beaver, among many others, like Jon Salzman, showed their disdain for the inexplicable act of violence.

“You’ve got to really wake up to what’s happening all over Los Angeles,” he said.

According to Kupfer’s family, she was taking architectural design classes through UCLA.

“We need her legacy to live on,” said Beaver.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and was charged with felony murder. He is being held on a $2 million bail.

“We’re just happy they got caught and justice needs to be served for her, the victim,” said a woman who identified herself as B. Tapia when Smith was arrested Wednesday.”