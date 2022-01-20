ORANGE (CBSLA) — Workers in Orange County are demanding the right to work from home amid this surge in COVID-19 cases after 30 of their coworkers tested positive since the beginning of the year.

“Our workers are only asking for reasonable short-term, temporary accommodations,” said Charles Burfield, a spokesperson from Orange County Employees Association. “Everyone believes that the cases will subside fairly quickly in the next two, four (or) six weeks.”

The group of employees from the County of Orange Social Services Agency is asking to work from home for two days out of the week and believes they are being treated unfairly since their managers are working from while their subordinates continue to work in the office full time.

In response to the strike County of Orange Social Services Agency issued a statement:

“The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) works hard to increase everyone’s safety — both for our clients and our staff. We have implemented measures that reduce exposure risks, such as installing plexiglass barriers and touchless fixtures where possible, conducting health screenings before clients enter our lobbies, offering alternative access points such as MyBenefitsCalWin.org so clients wouldn’t have to physically come into our offices, maintaining social distance, and providing care kits to staff that contained personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Last week Children and Family Services Division leadership met with clerical staff to hear their concerns and we are currently assessing the unique work requirements of our units for potential telecommuting options while the evaluation is being completed.

Our staff as public servants continue to support the most vulnerable members of our community, connecting them to the benefits and resources they need to weather these trying times. We value our employees’ commitment and passion to serving the community, especially as they too handle the daily stresses this pandemic has brought.”