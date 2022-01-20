TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are searching for a missing Temple City man who suffers from diabetes.
Michael Gabriel Diaz, 60-years-old, was last seen in Temple City on Wednesday at around 11 p.m., near Live Oak Park on Gracewood Avenue.
He is listed as 6-feet tall and 206 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the LASD report, he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants.
Anyone with information on Diaz’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)