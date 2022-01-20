LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family and friends of DeAndre Hughes are pleading for clues that could help solve his 2016 murder.
A $50,000 reward for information was offered Thursday in Hughes' murder. Hughes was shot several times on July 17, 2016, right in front of his home on East 120th Street, across the street from Magic Johnson Park.
Barbara Pritchard, Hughes’ mother, said he is her second child to be murdered in Watts in just three years.
“My children is laying over in Inglewood cemetery, and I can go talk to them, but they can’t talk to me,” she said. “I can celebrate their birthdays, but they can’t celebrate their birthdays.”
She was joined by other mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, in a unified plea to stop the killings.
Police say the unknown suspect had walked up to Hughes just before the shooting, then fled in a vehicle. No other information was available about the murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call LAPD Detective Roger Fontes at (323) 786-5100.