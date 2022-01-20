LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s been a rash of hit-and-run crashes in the Jefferson Park area, including one that turned fatal, in just the past two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD’s South Traffic detectives released video and details of all three crashes Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify one of the drivers.
"I don't want other families to go through what we're going through, to lose someone – it's not fair and it's not OK," said Jasmine, one of the victims' family members.
The first crash happened on Jan. 5, when a silver, mid-size SUV hit 46-year-old Nallely Oregel as she walked her dog on 4th Ave. and 30th Street. Two days later, a speeding gray compact hit 25-year-old struck 25-year-old Giovanny Castro as he was riding a scooter on Western Avenue at 29th Street.
Luis Alberto Martinez was struck on Jan. 11 by a maroon Chevy Trailblazer as he walked on Jefferson Boulevard, just east of 11th Avenue, throwing him into a parked vehicle. Martinez suffered massive head trauma and later died of his injuries.
A $50,000 reward for information is being offered in the hit-and-run that killed Martinez, while $25,000 rewards were offered in the two other injury crashes.
Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives Ryan Moreno or Mike Flanner at (323) 421-2500 or submit an anonymous tip to lacrimestoppers.org.