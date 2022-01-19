LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At a Wednesday press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported that homicides are up 94% over the last two years and car thefts are up by more than 50%, as well speaking on a number of other issues he said are affecting the department.

Villanueva didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing his favorite targets, District Attorney George Gascón and the LA County Board of Supervisors.

It’s his view that their actions, or inactions, have been the biggest obstacle he’s had to overcome as sheriff.

“They need to knock off all the virtue signaling that’s going on over there and start doing hard decisions based on facts that are going to make the community safer,” Villanueva said.

The sheriff did take time to tout some of his successes, such as cleaning up several homeless encampments, like the tents in Venice, and he noted the amount of complaints have decreased significantly over the past year as a result of his body-worn camera program.

“It’s working, the body-worn camera system is working,” he said.

Perhaps the sheriff’s biggest grip is his lack of overall staffing, blaming the Board of Supervisors for a hiring freeze. The department is at 9,500 sworn staff and, ideally, Villanueva would like to hire 800 more.

“They’ll hire librarians. They’ll hire clerks in all the other county departments, but they don’t want to allow us to hire deputy sheriffs,” he said.

As for his thoughts on Gascón, Villanueva said the DA’s office simply takes too long with deputy-involved shooting investigations. He also pointed to the glaring two-year increase in homicides, none of which he held himself accountable for.

“A lot of it is going to be reflected on who is the district attorney, policies that are being pursued, zero bail schedule for example, Prop 47. There’s a bevy of things influencing that number,” Villanueva said.

The sheriff also said he has an open-door policy and that he’s still willing to work with the current group of supervisors, though he said he’s hoping a change will come with

the June election.

Asked to comment on Villanueva’s press conference, Alex Bastian, Special Advisor to District Attorney George Gascón said:

“Police accountability is a top priority for this District Attorney. He is working to restore the public’s faith in the criminal legal system by holding law enforcement officers who violate the law accountable for their crimes. In his first year, District Attorney Gascón’s administration filed criminal charges against 21 officers from seven agencies, including five sheriff’s deputies, for on-the-job offenses. The District Attorney also increased resources to investigate and prosecute police misconduct. We take these cases very seriously and conduct a complete and thorough review as expeditiously as possible, based on the totality of the evidence.”