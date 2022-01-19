WATTS (CBSLA) — On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to the area near three schools in Watts after two people were shot.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities received reports of shots fired and one juvenile wounded at around 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived at 103rd Street and Compton Avenue, about half a mile from the middle school and across the street from Thomas Riley High School and Compton Avenue Elementary School Officers arrived and found one person shot outside the Watts Health Center.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews transported one victim, a juvenile, to a local hospital. The victim's conditions is unknown at this time.
LAPD currently has no suspects in custody.
LAPD and Los Angeles School Police Department have responded to the scene and set off a perimeter.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.