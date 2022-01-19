LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gardener’s pickup truck lost control while driving in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday, and somehow ended up wedged between a detached garage and a wrought-iron fence.
The crash happened in the 1200 block of North Ozeta Terrace at about 12:44 p.m., according to to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The mid-size pickup truck apparently lost control and went down a hillside. The truck bed ended up perched on top of a detached garage, while the cab was stopped by a fence.
Images tweeted by the LAFD show the truck's engine compartment wedged in by the fence. Authorities say the truck's descent down the hill also took out some telephone and TV wires. No injuries were reported.
The truck’s removal from the property will be coordinated by the owner and or LAPD West Traffic Division officers, Humphrey said.