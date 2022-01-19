LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Musician Marty Roberts, who performed with his wife for four decades at The Dresden in Los Feliz as part of the iconic jazz duo “Marty & Elayne,” has passed away.
In a Facebook post Thursday, his daughter wrote that Roberts died on Jan. 13.
“We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven,” his daughter wrote. “Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile( smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest , most self sacrificing man in the world. We will miss him more than words can express.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, Roberts died after a battle with cancer.
Beginning in 1982, the duo performed five nights a week at the legendary Dresden Room on Vermont Avenue, with Marty on the drums and Elaine on the piano. They only stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March of 2020.
They appeared in several films and television shows, most famously in the 1996 hit “Swingers” with Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau.
A celebration of life will be held at The Dresden, Roberts’ daughter said.