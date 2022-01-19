LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fashion legend Andre Leon Talley died Tuesday at age 73.

A post on Talley’s Instagram account confirmed his passing saying, “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022, in New York.”

The post continued, “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers. His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women’s Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia. Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère. He was the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André and his recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller.”

“In 2014, he was named artistic director of Zappos Couture, and he has been on the Board of Trustees of Savannah College of Art and Design since 2000. Mr. Talley was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Republic in 2020 and the North Carolina Governor’s award for literature in 2021. He was a long-standing member of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church.”

Talley began working at Vogue in 1983. He was the first Black person to be named creative director at the fashion magazine.

He also wrote two memoirs and served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Tributes to Talley began to pour in on social media following the news.

RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King ❤️ 📸@etnow pic.twitter.com/A6d2eA1m39 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 19, 2022

I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022

Andre Leon Talley, Vogue Editor and Fashion Legend, Dies at 73 – The Daily Beast…. A truly original heart , spirit and mind. He cast a giant shadow and will not soon be forgotten. What’s loss. https://t.co/Rxixp4A1pE — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) January 19, 2022