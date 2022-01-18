SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities on Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Santa Clarita.
Matthew Lewis Darwin was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 26400 block of Woodstone Place, near the Santa Clara River, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Darwin is white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and rainbow shoes.
Darwin was last seen driving a silver 2005 Saturn Vue with the California license plate 5MBU547.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Matthew Lewis Darwin #SantaClarita https://t.co/ZERHfVOwzh pic.twitter.com/l9PCI3o0w1
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 19, 2022
