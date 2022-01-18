BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Police were searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Tuesday.
Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Roxbury Drive, near Roxbury Park, at about 12:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a male victim who said he was approached by two armed suspects that robbed him of his cell phone and his high-end wristwatch, according to police.
The suspects entered a white sedan and fled the scene following the robbery.
No suspect description was immediately available.
The man suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but was treated at the scene, according to the BHPD.
