IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) – A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in the San Jacinto Mountains of Riverside County late Monday night.
The earthquake hit at 11:39 p.m., about six miles northwest of the Idyllwild, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of 7.2 miles.
As of 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, more than 500 people reported feeling the quake through the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” platform. It was felt as far south as San Diego County, as far west as Huntington Beach and Palmdale, as far north as San Bernardino.
There were no reported injuries.
On Jan. 7, a magnitude-3.5 earthquake shook near the Fillmore community of Ventura County.