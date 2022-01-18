LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles will host this year’s Summit of the Americas in June, the White House announced Tuesday.
The summit takes place every three years as an opportunity for the leaders of North, South and Central America and the Caribbean to meet.
The summit takes place every three years as an opportunity for the leaders of North, South and Central America and the Caribbean to meet.

This year's meeting, which was postponed in 2021 due to COVID, will focus on "Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future" in the Americas.
The United States has not hosted the summit since its inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.
The United States has not hosted the summit since its inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

The White House said it would work with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom to convene the region's leaders and stakeholders in the city for the summit.
