HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Huntington Park police just after midnight Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A suspect was shot by Huntington Beach police and died at the scene. No officers were hurt. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear. There was no word on whether the suspect was armed. The sheriff’s department is assisting in the investigation.