LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer.
She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Grisham and three other co-defendants: Luis Alfredo de La Rosa Rios, 29, Ernesto Cisneros, 22, Jesse Contreras, 33, attempted to rob off-duty Los Angeles Police Department Officer Fernando Arroyos and his girlfriend while the couple was house hunting in South Los Angeles. While Rios and Cisneros attempted to rob the couple, the officer and the suspects exchanged gunfire with the two suspects. The officer wounded Cisneros but was also struck. Shortly after, Arroyos died in a nearby alley.

According to federal prosecutors, Rios, Cisneros, Contreras are all active gang members. Authorities said Grisham is Rios’ girlfriend and in a post-arrest interview she told investigators she had been dating him for about a year.
Contreas and Rios appeared in court on Jan. 14 where they were also ordered to be held without bail. They are scheduled to return to federal court on Feb. 3.
The fourth defendant Cisneros has yet to make his initial court appearance.
