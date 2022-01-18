ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson was added to the NHL’s COVID- 19 protocol bringing the total number of players to five, the team announced Tuesday.
Assistant coach Geoff Ward and video coach Joe Piscotty also entered the protocol.
Under NHL rules, when someone is placed in the protocol it does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for COVID-19. It can also be the result of a high-risk close contact.
The individual must test negative for COVID in order to leave the protocol.
Right wing Troy Terry, defensemen Simon Benoit and Cam Fowler and goaltender Anthony Stolarz are also in the protocol.
