INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — With the Los Angeles Rams playing host in their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in the final playoff game of Wild Card Weekend – the first playoff game ever held at SoFi Stadium – thousands of Angelenos are flooding the gates in preparation for what should be an electric matchup between fierce NFC West rivals.

The two teams traded spots in the standings throughout the season, with the Rams ending up as division champions. The two faced-off twice this season, splitting the series 1-to-1.

Arizona took the Week 4 matchup on Oct. 3, 37-20, on the back of a 268 yard, 2 touchdown performance from Kyler Murray and nearly 270 rushing yards. Matt Stafford answered with his own two touchdowns, and a 280-yard performance, but one interception was a part of the two turnovers the Rams had, leading to their defeat.

They wouldn’t see each other again until Dec. 3 in Week 14, when the two would go down-to-the-wire, with the Rams emerging victorious, 30-23. Stafford threw for three touchdowns and 287 yards, and a change of fate, the Rams defense – despite allowing nearly 400 yards passing to Murray – would pick the quarterback off twice and sack him four times on their way to a game that ending up clinching them the division.

Now, they’ll meet for one final winner-take-all showdown this season.

With the game slated to start at 5:15, Rams fans were on scene hours ahead of time to tailgate and remind the league that SoFi Stadium is the Rams’ house – with the Super Bowl set to take place in the same location in less than a month.

Rams’ fan Corbin Paul spoke with CBS reporters ahead of the showdown to discuss how nice it is to see the Rams play playoff football in front of their home crowd, “It feels good,” he said, “It feels real good to see the atmosphere here in Inglewood. I’ve been watching this stadium being built since day one.”

As fans continued to pile into the stadium, they noted the electric atmosphere and the energy surrounding them, “This is my first NFL game ever. I’m super excited – you know I’m a California native but I’ve never been to SoFi Stadium,” said Kam Blount, another Rams fan. “The energy and the atmosphere is just really right,” she continued.

Fans at home can follow along on CBSLA’s live updates on Twitter (@CBSLA) or here, via our website.