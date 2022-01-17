LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – Los Angeles police used two PIT maneuvers before a wild pursuit came to an end in Los Feliz Sunday night.
READ MORE: At Least One Killed In Pileup On 105 Freeway In Paramount
The chase involving a stolen BMW started sometime before 9:50 p.m. in the area of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.
The suspect drove onto a sidewalk at one point.READ MORE: Shots Fired In Studio City Neighborhood, No Injuries
Sky2 was over the scene, just before 10 p.m., when officers attempted two PIT maneuver at Hollywood Boulevard and Berendo Street in East Hollywood, but the suspect was able to continue driving.
Minutes later, he made his way into Los Feliz, where he crashed into several parked cars on Hillhurst and Prospect avenues.
He jumped out of the BMW and tried to run, but was chased down and captured on foot. The suspect was not immediately identified.MORE NEWS: MLK Day Parade In South LA Cancelled For Second Straight Year
There was no word of any injuries.