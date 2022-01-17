MALIBU (CBSLA) — Mobile COVID testing labs were set up in Malibu on Monday morning to test LAPD officers who patrol the Pacific Palisades area and were recently exposed to the virus.
A fleet of 15 mobile units was sent to 18412 Pacific Coast Highway around 9 a.m. to test officers from LAPD's West Los Angeles Station inside their patrol cars, said Chief Operating Officer Steve Farzam.
They planned on testing 500 patrol officers.
"With the surge in full swing, we have been receiving an unprecedented number of outbreak response requests for our mobile division, most recently from Palisades Patrol officers who recently had an exposure and requested our assistance," Farzam said.
“Our fleet of mobile lab units has performed thousands of tests and is capable of testing a large number of individuals at any physical location throughout the County,” he said.
Results were available within 30 minutes.
