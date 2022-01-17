HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) — On Monday, authorities announced the identity of the 64-year-old diver who was found dead off of the Huntington Beach coast after an hours-long search.
Long Beach resident Theodore Walter was reported missing at around 10:30 a.m. near the Elly Oil platform off the coast on Sunday. He was reportedly part of a group that launched out of Long Beach.
Walter was located at around 4 p.m. after multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the Long Beach Fire Department, searched the area for over five hours.
The diver’s body was found under 250 feet of water and almost nine miles off the coast.
It is unknown how Walter was separated from his group or how he died.
