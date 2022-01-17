SILVERADO (CBSLA) — Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve will reopen to the public in February after being closed since the fall of 2020 due to two wildfires.

The preserve is set to reopen for Wilderness Access Day on Feb. 5.

Irvine Ranch Conservancy and Orange County Parks have been working to restore the area that was burned in the Silverado and Bond fires.

“Nearly all of OC Parks’ Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve burned in the 2020 Silverado and Bond fires, including large portions that actually burned twice. These incidents significantly impacted the wildlife and landscapes that are close to the hearts of so many who visit and volunteer at Limestone Canyon,” OC Parks Supervising Park Ranger II Nick Martinico said.

“We observed this closure to allow a rest period for wildlife, time for habitat regrowth and to rebuild infrastructure,” he continued. “We deeply appreciate the public’s patience and support and are now eager to once again host activities at Limestone Canyon starting with our Wilderness Access Day in February.”

On the reopening day, OC Parks and IRC will host Wilderness Access Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the IRC and restoration efforts can be found at IRConservancy.org.

